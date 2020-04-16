NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases at 4,272, with 287 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 continues, with the number of coronavirus-positive patients continuing to climb.

As of 12:00 p.m./11:00 a.m CT, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,272 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 553 who have been hospitalized, and 126 reported to have died from the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since last night’s update, where Alabama reported 4,149 cases statewide, 525 who had been hospitalized, and 122 dead.

In Lee County, 287 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while Chambers County reports 227, Russell County reports 31, and Barbour County has 13 confirmed cases.

Across Alabama, unemployment claims have doubled since last year, with 289,188 claims filed between March 16 and April 14. The total for all of 2019 was 130,586 unemployment claims in Alabama. December had marked a record unemployment percentage just a few months ago.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 493 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date. There have been 105 reported deaths.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.