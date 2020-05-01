NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus case numbers now over 7,000, with 388 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases has continued to increase, though the number of Alabamians testing positive day to day has slowed.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased. As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 7,085 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 279 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 991 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has grown somewhat since last night, when 7,019 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 388 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are now 288 reported by the ADPH, which is lower than last night’s tally of 295. Currently, there are 57 in Russell County, and 39 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.