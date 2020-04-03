NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases at 1,336, with 78 in Chambers County and 96 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The state of Alabama is reporting their total number of coronavirus cases at 1,336 this afternoon. Locally, Lee County is reporting 96 cases, with Chambers County showing 78 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s last check-in, where Chambers County reported 67 cases and Lee County had 91. Alabama was showing 1,261 cases yesterday evening.

Locally, Russell County is now reporting a third coronavirus patient, showing that every county in the state is still seeing increased infections as the spread of the virus continues.

Inmates are now using Skype to attend hearings in Russell County as social distancing orders continue to make changes to everyone’s day to day habits.

While the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to provide updates to case numbers county by county, some more local agencies like the East Alabama Medical Center are no longer giving number updates on patient deaths to coronavirus to avoid confusion.

As medical workers continue to fight on the front lines against coronavirus, EAMC has opened up new ways to donate as a way to fund meals for their healthcare heroes.