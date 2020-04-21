NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases at 5,134, with 317 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues efforts to fight against the spread and effects of coronavirus across the state.

As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, there are 5,134 confirmed cases in the state. 175 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, where there were 5,078 cases reported statewide.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 699 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date.

In Lee County, there are 317 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 257, with 48 in Russell County, and 23 in Barbour County. Those numbers have increased since the most recent noon update.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.