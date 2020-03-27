NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases at 567, 47 in Lee County, death toll rises to 4

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus infections in Alabama continues to rise and the death toll with it. The Mobile County Health Department confirmed the county’s first death to coronavirus, bringing the state total to four.

As of noon on March 27, Alabama had 567 cases of coronavirus confirmed across the state. Though the state numbers went up, Lee County is currently holding at 47 positive cases. Russell County still only has one case confirmed and Chambers County is still at 13.

Governor Kay Ivey urged Alabamians to take the virus seriously, as COVID-19 continues to sweep across the state, and country. Her orders to fight the virus include limiting social gathering sizes and ordering restaurants and other food service businesses to switch to drive-through and pick-up only.

State beaches in Alabama have also been closed at the Governor’s orders, and visitation to assisted living centers and nursing homes has been limited, and schools have been closed and switched to online learning to suit academic needs while the virus continues to spread.

The Department of Labor has also seen an increase in applications for unemployment assistance.

“As you know, this pandemic is a global crisis but it is not something that cannot be managed. We will use a measured and balanced approach to address this crisis. Unfortunately there is no instruction manual on how to do this, yes it will be hard but I am more confident than ever that we will get through this together. That’s why from this point forward, I want all of us to think of this as Together Alabama,” Ivey said.

The governor then urged residents in the state to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s daily updates are still coming in online, showing the breakdown by county.