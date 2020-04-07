NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases continue to creep higher, 120 cases now in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases continues to creep upward, across the state and county by county. Governor Kay Ivey continues to work with state and health officials to fight back against the spread of COVID-19.

Statewide, Alabama has 2,054 positive cases of coronavirus and 54 dead to the disease. 271 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Those numbers have risen somewhat from the most recent evening update, where just over 2,000 had tested positive and 240 were hospitalized.

In Lee County, 120 patients have tested positive for coronavirus, while in Chambers County there are 98 cases, Russell County reports 10 so far, and Barbour County has three patients with COVID-19.

Alabama’s live tracking dashboard for coronavirus numbers continues to show the spread of the disease in the state, but does not show the number of patients recovered so far.

This morning, Governor Ivey kicked off the “Ribbons of Hope” Campaign as a state initiative to support and pray for medical personnel, first responders, and each other. This follows her announcement of the new ALtogether Alabama online hub for COVID-19 resources. Ivey encourages residents to tie ribbons around trees and mailboxes to symbolize their faith, hope, love, and prayer during this crisis.