NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases number more than 800 as the virus continues to spread across the state

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s Department of Public Health is showing more than 800 positive cases of patients infected with the coronavirus. In Lee County, 57 residents have COVID-19, in Chambers County, there are now 28 patients with the virus.

Russell County still only has one positive case of coronavirus reported.

Over the weekend, five patients died from the coronavirus at East Alabama Medical Center, the Lee County Coroner confirmed.

Across the state, the number of infected continues to rise. The state has closed its nonessential businesses. The orders came from Governor Kay Ivey and included closing gyms, barbershops, theaters, casinos, book stores, department stores, clothing stores, and nail salons.

Grocery stores and manufacturing plants aren’t included in the list.

To prevent the disease from spreading between states, checkpoints have been set along the border between Florida and Alabama to prevent travel from areas known to have a higher infection rate of COVID-19.