NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases reach 1,862, 110 of the cases are in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As Alabama continues to fight back against the growing spread of coroanvirus across the state, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay at home order on April 3. Additionally, different local communities are implementing restrictions to reduce the infection rate.

In Alabama, the total of statewide cases has reached 1,862 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 45 deaths have been reported county by county.

Locally, there are 110 positive cases in Lee County, 90 in Chambers County, and now 10 in Russell County. Barbour County is also reporting two cases in the county.

Those numbers are up from 1,556 statewide in our most recent update, where Lee County reported 100 cases, Chambers reported 84, and Russell County had four cases.

As social distancing continues to be the main strategy for reducing the possibility of COVID-19 infection, some churches are finding ways for their congregations to take communion from home and offering drive-through communion pick-ups.

Local communities are placing curfews on their residents to help flatten the curve. Eufaula implemented a curfew on April 5 that lasts from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Smiths Station took a similar action this morning, with Mayor Bubba Copeland enacting a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastern for residents to fight the coronavirus during the pandemic. Both cities’ curfews will last until further notice, according to their mayors.

Across Alabama, the virus takes its toll no matter where you work or where you live. State Representative Dexter Grimsley lost his sister to coronavirus, as reported this morning.