NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases rise to 5,356, with 319 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The state of Alabama continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus as numbers across the creep higher.

As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, there are 5,356 confirmed cases in the state. 191 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. 730 patients have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in the state.

In Lee County, there are 319 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 259, with 48 in Russell County still, and now 28 in Barbour County. Those numbers have increased since last night’s update.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 699 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.