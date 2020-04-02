NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus numbers still rising, now 86 cases in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The fight to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases continues. Alabama reports 1,161 cases statewide. 86 of those cases are in Lee County.

The number of cases is up from last night, with 1,105 reported as of 7 p.m./6 p.m. CT in Alabama.

Locally, Chambers County reports 59 confirmed cases, and Russell County has confirmed a second coronavirus-positive patient.

Non-profit Mercy Med is also holding a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church to allow other residents of the Chattahoochee Valley a testing opportunity.

As state agencies work to prepare themselves for a potential surge of new infections, the Alabama Department of Corrections has announced new measures to address coronavirus in their facilities.

To help fight the disease and flatten the curve in the Chattahoochee Valley, Phenix City’s Level Design Company will begin producing face shields to distribute to medical workers in the community.

In terms of effects at the state government level, COVID-19 could hurt the chances of Alabama’s teachers to get raises, according to state Sen. Del Marsh.