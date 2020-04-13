NOON UPDATE: Alabama COVID-19 cases reach 3,649, with 247 in Lee County, 209 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues to fight the spread of coronavirus as more cases are reported statewide, county by county.

As of 12:00 p.m./11:00 a.m CT, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,649 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. That number has risen since last night’s update, when the state reported 3,583 cases across Alabama.

Locally, the numbers are still rising slightly, with 247 in Lee County, 209 in Chambers County, .and 26 in Russell County. There are still only 10 cases in Barbour County, according to the ADPH.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 457 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment. 96 have been reported dead.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.