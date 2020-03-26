NOON UPDATE: Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 466 in the state, 1 confirmed in Russell County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama are still increasing as the global pandemic continues, now with 466 cases confirmed in the state and one death.

Last night, Alabama reported the state’s first coronavirus death, a county employee in Jefferson County, where cases have been higher than other parts of the state. Locally, Russell County confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

This morning, Lee County’s number of infected patients rose to 45 cases, Chambers County sits at nine, and Russell County has one, with no additional confirmed cases since the first last night.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s daily updates are still coming in online, showing the breakdown by county.

County   Cases
Autauga6
Baldwin4
Blount2
Bullock1
Butler1
Calhoun2
Chambers9
Cherokee1
Chilton4
Choctaw1
Clay1
Colbert1
Coosa1
Cullman6
Dallas2
DeKalb1
Elmore10
Etowah3
Franklin2
Houston3
Jackson2
Jefferson142
Lamar1
Lauderdale7
Lawrence2
Lee45
Limestone11
Lowndes
Madison39
Marengo1
Marion7
Marshall3
Mobile13
Montgomery16
Morgan8
Pickens1
Pike2
Russell1
St. Clair
Shelby50
Talladega4
Tallapoosa4
Tuscaloosa17
Walker1
Washington1
Wilcox2

