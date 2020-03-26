NOON UPDATE: Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 466 in the state, 1 confirmed in Russell County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama are still increasing as the global pandemic continues, now with 466 cases confirmed in the state and one death.

Last night, Alabama reported the state’s first coronavirus death, a county employee in Jefferson County, where cases have been higher than other parts of the state. Locally, Russell County confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

This morning, Lee County’s number of infected patients rose to 45 cases, Chambers County sits at nine, and Russell County has one, with no additional confirmed cases since the first last night.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s daily updates are still coming in online, showing the breakdown by county.