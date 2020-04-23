NOON UPDATE: Alabama now has 5,677 cases of coronavirus, 331 in Lee County, 271 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases is still creeping higher as testing expands across the U.S. and the spread of COVID-19 continues.

As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, there are 5,677 confirmed cases in the state. 197 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Those numbers are up from last night’s update, where 5,589 Alabamians had tested positive for the virus and 196 were reported dead to COVID-19.

In Lee County, there are 331 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 271, now with 53 in Russell County, and 29 in Barbour County.

An Auburn assitant professor received a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a biosensor to rapidly detect COVID-19 in patients who may have the virus.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 768 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.