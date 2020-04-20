NOON UPDATE: Alabama number of coronavirus cases closes in on 5K, 308 cases in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues to fight the rising number of cases of coronavirus across the Yellowhammer state.

As of 12/11a.m. CDT, there are 4,961 confirmed cases in the state, with 641 who have been hospitalized for treatment. 165 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Lee County, there are 308 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 249, with 45 in Russell County and 22 in Barbour County. Those numbers rose over the weekend.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 641 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date. There have been 105 reported deaths.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

The Associated Press has a new virus tracker enabled that shows the number of results of coronavirus by state, broken down by population size. The tracker is searchable by state: