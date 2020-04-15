NOON UPDATE: Alabama number of coronavirus cases now over 4,000, with 266 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The state of Alabama is reporting more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus overall, with a total of 525 Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment.

As of 12:00 p.m./11:00 a.m CT, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,006 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. That number has risen since last night’s update, when the state reported 3,953 cases across Alabama.

There are some small increases in reports of the virus in East Alabama counties, and 116 have been reported to have died from the coronavirus.

Lee County is reporting 266 cases of the virus, one case added since last night, while Chambers County now has 216 cases in the county. Russell County is reporting 30 cases and Barbour County has 11 resdients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Today marks the first day of stimulus checks going to Americans as a result of the CARES Act. There is now an online tool to check the status of your check coming in through the IRS.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 493 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date. There have been 105 reported deaths.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.