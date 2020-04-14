NOON UPDATE: Alabama shows more than 3,800 cases of coronavirus, 250 in Lee County, 212 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The state of Alabama continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the United States.

As of 12:00 p.m./11:00 a.m CT, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,809 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. That number has risen since last night’s update, when the state reported 3,762 cases across Alabama.

There are some small increases in reports of the virus in East Alabama counties.

Lee County is still reporting 250 cases of the virus, unchanged since last night, while Chambers County now has 212 cases, also unchanged. Russell County is still reporting 28 cases and Barbour County has nine cases of the virus.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 493 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date. There have been 105 reported deaths.

Currently the state of Alabama is on a mandatory, ‘stay at home’ order, that is effect until April 30th. Governor Kay Ivey held a joint press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris earlier today to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.