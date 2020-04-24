NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases approach 6,000, with 340 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama continues to rise, now approaching 6,000 cases.

As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, there are 5,832 confirmed cases in the state. 197 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Those numbers are up from last night’s update, where 5,825 Alabamians had tested positive for the virus and 197 were reported dead to COVID-19, unchanged from yesterday.

In Lee County, there are 340 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 275, now with 54 in Russell County, and 30 in Barbour County.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 768 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.