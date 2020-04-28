NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases approaches 6,600, with 368 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s work to fight back against the effects and spread of the coronavirus continues as state leaders begin planning to reopen the state in a phased approach.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased. As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 6,580 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 241 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 900 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus.

The count of confirmed cases in Alabama has grown somewhat since last night, when 6,539 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 368 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 289, with 53 in Russell County, and 35 in Barbour County. Those numbers are unchanged since last night’s update.

Governor Kay Ivey released plans to reopen Alabama, beginning April 30 at 5 p.m. according to new documents, updating the statewide health orders for COVID-19. The stay-at-home order will expire on April 30 and a safer-at-home order will take effect.

The live tracker managed by the state showing coronavirus data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.