NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases approaches 7,000, with 386 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama continues to creep closer to 7,000 and almost 1,000 hospitalized statewide.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased. As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 6,943 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 267 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 963 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has grown somewhat since last night, when 6,904 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 386 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 293, with 55 in Russell County, and 37 in Barbour County.

Auburn University announced plans to recognize its spring 2020 graduates as commencement ceremonies have been postponed to August as a result of the coronavirus.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) gave a video conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus response, and discussed expanded testing going forward.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.