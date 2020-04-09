NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases at 2,547, 190 in Lee County, 140 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of positive coronavirus cases has continued to rise overt he last few days, now with 333 hospitalized for treatment in the state.

Since last night’s update, Alabama reports 2,547 patients with COVID-19 statewide, with 68 dead. That’s a slight bump up since yesterday’s 2,499 total and 314 hospitalized.

Locally, Lee County has 190 cases of coronavirus that have been confirmed, while Chambers County reports 140, Russell County has 14, and Barbour County is still reporting three cases. The local numbers haven’t changed since yesterday’s most recent update.

Auburn University’s social distancing efforts have lead to a low number of reported cases, according to university officials. The university is continuing its program of daily phone screenings and COVID-19 testing through a hotline by phone. You can call in at 334-844-9825.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.