NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, now with 135 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama are still climbing, with over 2,200 patients who have tested positive in the state now.

As of noon, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 2,241 cases have been confirmed in the state. Those numbers are up somewhat from the most recent update last night, where the state reported 2,197 cases.

Locally, Lee County reports that their number of patients with coronavirus has risen to 135, with 105 in Chambers County, 13 in Russell County, and still three in Barbour County.

In Phenix City, Ala., the Board of Education has created a new five day meal plan to help students in their school district retain food security. For the next five days, the school district will provide sack lunches to students via a drive-through service.

So far, 65 Alabamians have died to COVID-19 and 314 have been hospitalized for treatment. The ADPH is not currently releasing numbers on patient recoveries, but the East Alabama Medical Center says 30 patients have been discharged after being treated.