NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases now at 8,699, with 410 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 8,699 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 347 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,163 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased slightly since last night’s check-in, when 8,691 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 410 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are now 306 reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 66 in Russell County, and still 47 in Barbour County.

After local Vietnam War veteran Maj. Vince Woodward died to the coronavirus, friends filled his yard with American flags as a tribute to his life and a sign of respect. He and his brother both died within hours of each other due to the virus on May 4.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

