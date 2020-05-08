NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases now at 9,048, with 417 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 9,048 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 371 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,193 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased slightly since last night’s check-in, when 9,046 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 417 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 308 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 69 in Russell County, and 51 positive cases in Barbour County.

Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference today, outlining adjustments to the state’s Safer at Home Order. The changes take effect May 11 at 5 p.m. CDT and will expire on May 22 at 5 p.m. CDT.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.