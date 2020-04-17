NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases still at 4,404, with 294 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s fight against the spread of coronavirus continues. From evening to to now, the number of cases in Alabama has not increased.

As of 12/11a.m. CDT, there are 4,404 confirmed cases in the state, with 553 who have been hospitalized for treatment. 137 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Lee County, there are 294 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 234, with 35 in Russell County and 14 in Barbour County. Those numbers are unchanged from our most recent update last night.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 493 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date. There have been 105 reported deaths.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.