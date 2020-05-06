NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases approaches 8,500, with 409 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 8,449 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 339 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,138 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased slightly since last night’s update, when 8,285 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 409 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are now 304 reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 63 in Russell County, and 47 in Barbour County.

Auburn’s mayor is encouraging Governor Kay Ivey to change the Safer at Home order and begin gradually reopening businesses across Alabama.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.