NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 6,779, with 377 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues to see more positive cases of coronavirus statewide as Governor Kay Ivey begins her phased approach to reopening the state economy.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased. As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 6,779 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 242 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 932 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus.

The count of confirmed cases in Alabama has grown somewhat since last night, when 6,687 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 377 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 291, with 55 in Russell County, and 37 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing coronavirus data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.