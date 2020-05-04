NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 7,898, with 400 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases rose to nearly 8,000 as testing continues nationally and the state reopens its economy.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased. As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 7,898 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 292 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,048 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama rose over the weekend, when 7,158 cases were reported, as of our last update.

In Lee County, there are 400 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are now 300 reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 61 in Russell County, and 45 in Barbour County.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order went into effect on Thursday. It allows retail stores and beaches to reopen but keeps dining areas closed in restaurants across the state. Local business owners are feeling frustrated as this decision is beyond their control.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.