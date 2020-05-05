NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 8,120, with 404 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 8,120 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 310 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,083 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased slightly since last night’s update, when 8,112 cases were reported.

In Lee County, there are 404 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are now 302 reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 63 in Russell County, and 45 in Barbour County.

Alabama House Democrats held public hearings regarding Medicaid, Education, and Nursing Homes in relation to the current COVID-19 crisis.

Birmingham’s City Council honored nurses during today’s session, with a 2020 National Nurses Week resolution.

In other news, an Alabama sheriff won’t enforce Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer-At-Home orders in Blount County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.