NOON UPDATE: More than 1,000 coronavirus cases in Alabama, death toll rising

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The fight against the coronavirus waged across the state of Alabama continues, still more patients continue to test positive for COVID-19, with the state now reporting more than 1,000 cases.

1,013 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide and 26 have reportedly died from the virus. The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to provide updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the Yellowhammer state.

Those numbers are up from last night, where Alabama still had less than 1,000 positive cases.

Locally, 77 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lee County and 37 in Chambers County. Russell County still only reports one positive case of coronavirus.

The mayors of Opelika and Auburn are both considering implementing stay at home orders as the virus continues to spread county by county.