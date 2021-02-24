Northport mayor stops woman from being forced into car

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon says he helped rescue a woman who was being forced into a car Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post on the mayor’s profile, he says he saw a man throw a woman to the ground on 20th Avenue behind his surveying office just after 9 a.m. Herndon then proceeded to run toward the scene and help.

The mayor says the man then tried to force the woman into his car but let her go after seeing Herndon run at him. Police were called to the scene and the suspect was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Herndon ended the post by telling people to always be aware of their surroundings and “never be afraid to help.”