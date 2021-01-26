Northside Intermediate School in Opelika to move to remote learning due to COVID-19 exposures

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Northside Intermediate School is temporarily moving to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 tests, close contact exposures, and a lack of available substitute teachers, according to a statement from Opelika City Schools.

Officials say the affected individuals have been quarantined and Northside Intermediate staff and students will move to remote learning for the next 10 days. Students will do classwork through Google Classroom on their assigned Chromebooks, and should not report to school.

The statement from OCS says meals for the week will be available for pickup at Jeter Primary School on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Students and teachers are expected to return to school on Feb. 8. The school website will have updates posted online.

The switch to virtual learning will also have an effect on student meals, which are typically received in the cafeteria or brought from home, and may cause some disruptions to access to student meals for the remainder of the school week, from Jan. 27-29.

Typically, OCS provides meal pickup one day per week. News 3 reached out to school officials about meals for the rest of the Jan. 25 school week, and received the following statement:

We offer meal pick up for all of our virtual students once a week on Mondays from 10-11 a.m. It includes breakfast and lunch for five days. When a school goes remote, we include them in the virtual pick up day. Since we only have one distribution day per week, we will not be able to serve meals to the Northside students for the remaining days of this week. Opelika City Schools

Students at Northside Intermediate School were not released early from classes on Jan. 26, with remote learning to begin on Jan. 27 and continue through Feb. 5, followed by a return to in-person learning on Feb. 8.