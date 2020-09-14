Northwest Alabama city sues 3M over chemical pollution in drinking water

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Guin is suing 3M over chemical pollution discovered in the city’s drinking water source this summer, according to a lawsuit that was filed.

The suit was filed Wednesday in the circuit court of Marion County, which alleges that PFAS chemicals from 3M’s Guin facility had leached from a landfill into Purgatory Creek, the city’s source for drinking water.

Citing internal 3M documents and studies on the health impacts, the city alleges that 3M knowingly and willfully disposed of those chemicals in ways which did not prevent them from entering the water supply.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company was aware of potential health impacts of PFAS chemicals, dating back to the 1970’s.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as determined by a jury trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 74° 71°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 77° 69°

Friday

79° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 79° 64°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

79°

6 PM
Showers
50%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories