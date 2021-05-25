Notasulga Police looking for missing man, Jerry Miller

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Notasulga Police Department in Macon County, Alabama is asking for help in finding a missing man.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Jerry Miller.
According to police, Miller was last seen on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
Miller is possibly driving a maroon 1999 Ford F-150 with a missing front bumper, according to police. The truck’s tag number is Alabama 46AY553.
Miller is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. He has a full gray and black beard.
If you see Jerry Miller, know his whereabouts, or have information that could lead to his whereabouts, please contact the Notasulga Police Dept. 334-257-3444
