Shauna Brown, a nurse based in Columbia, South Carolina, went missing during a trip to Alabama. (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a nurse who went missing after leaving her home in Columbia, South Carolina to head to Alabama.

Shauna Brown, 39, was last seen July 10, according to her mother, Mozella Brown. Brown said her daughter, a nurse at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, had left early that morning to head to Samford University in Birmingham to complete her clinicals to become a nurse practitioner. Brown said her daughter had been taking online classes from Samford.

Brown said that by July 15, the family had reported Shauna Brown missing after repeatedly failing to reach her on her phone.

“She did not come back to Colombia for her job,” Brown said. “That’s when this was beyond not just calling in.”

South Carolina police believe that Shauna Brown may never have arrived in Birmingham.

“All we do know is she did leave here that morning,” Mozella Brown said. “We don’t know know after then.”

Brown said her daughter loved being a nurse and that her going missing is not like her.

“There’s no reason for her to hide or disappear,” she said.

Shauna Brown was last seen wearing royal blue nursing scrubs and driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla w/SC license plate TXR-359.

Those who know of Shauna Brown’s whereabouts are encouraged to either call 911 or Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372.