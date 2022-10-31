MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed *at least* six tornadoes in southern Alabama from the storms that moved through Saturday, October 28, 2022. Surveys are still ongoing and we will add to this web page as more official reports are released.

Four of these tornadoes touched down in Baldwin County (three EF-1 and one EF-0). Details on these reports are below.

Two of the six confirmed tornadoes touched down in Mobile County (one EF-0 and one EF-1). Details on these reports are below.

NWS Mobile says that surveys are still ongoing and we will add to this web page as more official reports are released.