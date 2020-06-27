Off-duty Chambers County Deputy arrested for DUI, Reckless Endangerment



VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Endangerment following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Valley Police say 34-year-old Jonathan Wesley Rudd of Valley hit a sign and a small tree Saturday morning, June 27th at 12:59 eastern time. Rudd was not on duty at the time.

Valley Police tell News 3 someone stopped to check on Rudd and the off-duty deputy allegedly drove towards their vehicle. The police located Rudd’s vehicle, a red Jeep Wrangler, on Fob James Drive and performed a traffic stop.

Police suspected Rudd was intoxicated and arrested him. Rudd refused to take a breath test and was transported to the Tallapoosa County Detention facility.

News 3 reached out to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning who confirm Rudd has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

“During the early morning hours of 6/27/20, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a situation involving Wes Rudd, an off duty deputy. Valley Police Department had arrested Rudd for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Reckless Endangerment. Deputy Rudd is being placed on Administrative Leave pending a swift investigation into the matter.”

Rudd has worked as a Chambers County Deputy since 2017. News 3 has reached out to Tallapoosa County and requested Rudd’s mug shot.