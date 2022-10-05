DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.

Decatur Police were called to Westmead Pharmacy on Danville Road around 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday. The call was in reference to someone trying to commit a controlled substance crime.

The officer arrived and made contact with Twanski O’Neal Johnson, 26, of Tuscaloosa, who police say became violent and assaulted the officer. During the assault, police say the officer shot Johnson once in the torso.

The officer then called for assistance. Emergency services responded and provided aid to Johnson, who was later taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for his injuries. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The officer, who remains unidentified, was also injured but treated at a local hospital.

Police obtained warrants for Johnson’s arrest on the charges of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and second-degree assault. Additional charges could follow, according to police.

According to Decatur Police policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave. The investigation has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).