MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are still investigating a crash that killed 19-year-old Kailyn Draine Sunday morning off Highpoint Boulevard and Bear Fork Road. Assistant Chief of Police William Jackson said a lot is still under investigation.

Police have charged Jh’Isaiah Franklin with homicide by vehicle and attempting to elude after he led police on a chase until he crashed into a tree, killing Draine.

Officers were attempting to pull him over Old Shell Road by University Boulevard for not having a tag on his Toyota Camry.

Assistant Chief Jackson said Franklin was driving towards Prichard’s jurisdiction, and officers called off the chase because of weather conditions.

“Just a few seconds over a minute into the pursuit, the supervisor on duty cancelled the pursuit based on the weather conditions,” said Jackson. “The officers deactivated their emergency equipment and discontinued this pursuit.”

Even though the crash ended in Prichard, Jackson said Mobile Police are the only ones involved with the investigation.

According to Jackson, once the supervisor called off the pursuit, officers began to leave the area. Once they began to leave, they noticed the car flipped over, wrecking into a tree just off Highpoint Boulevard, north of Bear Fork Road with a passenger ejected from the vehicle.

There were three other passengers in the vehicle. One passenger still remains in the hospital and the other has since been discharged. Franklin went to the hospital, but now sits in Mobile Metro Jail.

Franklin has a bond hearing set for Tuesday morning.