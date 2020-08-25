Officials: Fort Rucker soldier found dead off base

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (AP) – Officials said a solider stationed at an Alabama U.S. Army post was found dead Sunday morning.

Fort Rucker officials said the soldier was found off the base near the town of Clayhatchee.

Information on the solider and details surrounding the soldier’s death weren’t immediately released.

Fort Rucker is the primary flight training installation for U.S. Army Aviators.

It is home to the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and the United States Army Aviation Museum.