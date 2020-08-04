Officials: Laptops for Alabama schools seized by US agency

Alabama

by: SOPHIA TULP, Associated Press

Education officials in Alabama say more than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for a school district are being held by customs due to human rights concerns.

The holdup comes weeks before the school year is set to begin with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Etowah County Schools’ superintendent said Tuesday that his district ordered the computers through a reseller which helps supply schools with remote learning technology.

He says the company said the computers were being held by the U.S. Department of Commerce in customs because they involved an electronics manufacturer accused of involvement in human rights violations in China.

The district reordered from a different vendor.

