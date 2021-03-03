Old wiring cause of early morning fire in Valley, East Alabama Fire District says

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The East Alabama Fire District rescued three people and two pets on Jefferson Street in the early morning hours of March 3, 2021.

The Fire District arrived at 110 Jefferson Street just before 4 a.m., two people had already escaped, but a third person, an elderly woman, was still inside.

“Some family around stated that there was still somebody inside, while I was knocking the brunt of the fire down in the front my captain kicked in the side door and uh, was able to get one lady out,” said Austin Hodge, a firefighter and EMT.

According to Captain Logan Daniel, the elderly woman was stunned as the fire district tried to assist her out of the home.

“Of course when we arrived on scene it was kind of chaotic, just trying to make sure that the female elderly lady was able to get out,” said Fire Chief of the East Alabama Fire District, Kerry Pickard.

Investigators from the East Alabama Fire District say the cause of the fire was an electrical issue from old wiring around the front porch area.

The fire district credits the smoke alarm for the rescue of this family and emphasizes the importance of having functional smoke alarms in all homes.

The East Alabama Fire District says they install free fire alarms in homes that do not already have them. To schedule getting a fire alarm installed by the East Alabama Fire District, call 334-756-7150.