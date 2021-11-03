Oldest Troy Alumnus receives statewide recognition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 106-year-old Wiregrass native received special state recognition.

Representatives from SARCOA (Southern Alabama Regional Council On Aging) presented Rillie Simmons with the Alabama Senior Citizens Lifetime Achievement Award and Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Award.

Simmons was born and raised in Coffee Springs where she graduated from high school, then went to Troy State to pursue a degree in education. She returned home to teach elementary and high school at Bullock and Coffee Springs for 39 years.

Simmons is the oldest Troy State alumnus and on January 16th, she will turn 107 years old. So what’s the secret to living a long time?

“You can guess just as far as I can. I didn’t have any relatives to live this long,”

One of her sons says only 4,000 people in the country make it to 107 years old. From all of us at WDHN join the many well-wishers congratulating Simmons for a Happy early Birthday.