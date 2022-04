MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency officials confirm two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash on Bob Wade Lane on Monday.

HEMSI officials said an adult and a minor were killed in the crash.

A third person under the age of 18 was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.

The crash happened near Mt Lebanon Road around 6:06 p.m.