COLUMBIA, Ala (WDHN)— Officials have confirmed at least one person is dead after a morning mobile home fire in Columbia.

According to Houston County EMA director Chris Judah, the fire involved three people, one of which did not make it out of the house alive.

The fire occurred on Wymes Road in Columbia.

Crews and investigators are still working at the scene of the fire. The investigation is being run by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information is expected to be released.

