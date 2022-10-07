ALABAMA (WRBL) – One person is dead and two others injured following an incident in which an ambulance in Pike County, Alabama crashed and burst into flames on Thursday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on Oct. 6, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., on U.S. 231, near the mile marker 62 in Pike County, three miles south of Brundidge.

ALEA said the ambulance “left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree before becoming engulfed in flames.”

ALEA said two women were hospitalized following the crash. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy, was a patient being transported to the hospital, and Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan, was a paramedic on board the 2014 Ford E-350 ambulance at the time of the crash.

The driver of the ambulance was Robert L. Parrish, 70, of Cowarts. ALEA officials said Parrish “suffered a medical emergency while driving before the crash occurred.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the incident remains under investigation.