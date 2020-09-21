One U.S. Supreme Court frontrunner has Alabama connection

Alabama

by: Bobby Stilwell

One of the two frontrunners to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court currently sits on a federal appeals court serving Alabama.

Barbara Lagoa is a bilingual first generation Cuban American, and was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court.

She has been described by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a “top-flight legal talent” and apparently President Donald Trump feels the same way.

Currently, Lagoa serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which covers Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

At 52, she would be the youngest member of the court.

If she’s selected and appointed, she would be a conservative voice on the court for decades.

From a political context, Florida is Trump’s biggest battleground state, and analysts believe a nomination could make inroads with Hispanic voters.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would nominate a black woman, but will not release a list of potential nominees.

So far Trump’s potential nominees to fill the Supreme Court seat include Lagoa, Allison Jones Rushing, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Judge Barrett, currently sitting on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, is considered the other frontrunner.

According to CBS, the president is conferring with his top advisors including the vice president, white house counsel, his chief of staff, and son in law Jared Kushner about the nomination and expects to announce his selection this week.

