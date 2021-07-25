Online job ads in Alabama are up 110% compared to last year

ALABAMA (WRBL) – According to data collected by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI), online job ads are up by 110 percent from June 2020.

The top five occupations for online job ads continue to be registered nurses, retail salespersons, customer service representatives, sales representatives, and truck drivers.

The top three employers posting these ads were: UAB Health System (1,285), the University of Alabama at Birmingham (661), and the University of South Alabama (591).

Other employers that are included in the top ten employers with the most online ads include; St. Vincent’s Health System, Lowe’s, Encompass Health, Allied Universal, Baptist Health, Auburn University and Huntsville Hospital.

Data is compiled from from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on various sites including traditional job boards, corporate boards, social media sites and AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov.

Twelve percent of job ads have salaries of $75,000 and above; 13% have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 20% have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 55% have salaries of $35,000 or under.

