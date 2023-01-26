Video from OPD

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced that with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika.

According to OPD, detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Vickerstaffs were held since authorities took them into custody on Jan. 17.

The police department says that both Vickerstaffs are in the department’s custody, and both will be transported to the Lee County Justice Center later today.