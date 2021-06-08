Opelika and Russell County each receiving $500,000 in COVID relief funds

ALABAMA (WRBL) – More funding is coming to Alabama communities working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 8, 2021, the Officer of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced nearly $2 million is being awarded to several counties and a city to help recoup losses suffered during the pandemic and take precautions against future pandemics.

Among those receiving funds are Russell County and the City of Opelika, with each being awarded $500,000.

“Every corner of Alabama has experienced some negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are bouncing back stronger than ever,” Governor Ivey said. “It is my hope that these funds will help the people in these locations to continue to recover.”

According to the news release from Ivey’s office, Opelika will use funds to rehabilitate a senior citizen center and purchase equipment to improve social distancing in public buildings.

Russell County will use funds to purchase a mobile health clinic and equipment to provide health services. Additionally, funds will be used to assist qualified residents with rent payments, utility bills, and food.

Marengo County, Monroe County, and Pickens County will also receive a part of the $2 million, with each county receiving $300,000.

The funds have been made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Community Development Block Grant program under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.