OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Chik-fil-a Tigertown made a special announcement wishing a team member a happy 91st birthday.

According to Chik-fil-a Tiger Town, Ms. Erline, who recently celebrated her 91st birthday, has been a team member with the restaurant for over 15 years.

The restaurant describes Erline as a “friendly and energetic dining room host” and says that she has, over time, built a local following, with Chick-fil-a Restaurant Operator Andrew Barnes Jr., referring to Erline as a “star in the community.”

Anyone interested in wishing Ms. Erline a happy birthday can message Chik-fil-a Tigertown or leave a comment under the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram birthday post.